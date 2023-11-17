10 die in Niger boat mishap

At least 10 persons were confirmed dead in a boat mishap in Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Thursday.

The Head of Relief and Rehabilitation in the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Garba Salihu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Minna.

He said the boat left the Zangoro Bassa/Kukoki ward terminal to the Gijiwa/Kato ward terminal in Shiroro LGA where it capsized.

The NSEMA official added that 34 passengers – 20 males and 14 females – were on the boat.

He said 24 passengers had been rescued by emergency responders.

SAlihu listed the dead passengers as Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Abubakar Sadiq, Na’ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim and Rafiya Yakubu while two bodies were unidentified.

