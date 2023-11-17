Metro
Nigerian govt to shut Third Mainland Bridge for repairs on Monday
The Third Mainland Bridge’s ramps will all be closed on Monday at 7 a.m. for repairs, according to the Federal Government.
This was revealed by the Federal Ministry of Works in a statement on Friday that was signed by Olukorede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State.
Keisha said the federal government was set to undertake extensive repairs on the bridge.
Read Also: Troops kill two suspected bandits, rescue 5 hostages in Zamfara
The statement read, “In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to TMB will be closed at the same time going forward.
“Consequently, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movement.”
