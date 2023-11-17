Nigerian govt to shut Third Mainland Bridge for repairs on Monday

The Third Mainland Bridge’s ramps will all be closed on Monday at 7 a.m. for repairs, according to the Federal Government.

This was revealed by the Federal Ministry of Works in a statement on Friday that was signed by Olukorede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State.

Keisha said the federal government was set to undertake extensive repairs on the bridge.

Read Also: Troops kill two suspected bandits, rescue 5 hostages in Zamfara

The statement read, “In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to TMB will be closed at the same time going forward.

“Consequently, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now