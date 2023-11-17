Anambra Police Commissioner warns against jungle justice

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has warned residents against engaging in jungle justice by lynching crime suspects.

According to Adeoye, the command would no longer condone situations when people engage in jungle justice by lynching suspects to death without trial.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, quoted the police commissioner in a statement on Friday as saying that perpetrators would be charged with murder.

Aderemi described any mob lynching of crime suspects as bestial and worse than their victims.

The PPRO also revealed that two suspects have been arrested for involvement in a recent mob lynching that resulted in the death of suspected criminals.

“Someone steals a phone and a mob kills him. The sentence for stealing a phone is three years imprisonment.

“Those who lynch commit murder which carries the death penalty because the Courts have not delegated anyone outside the Judiciary to try, convict, and execute suspects,” he said.

