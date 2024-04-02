Police warns Nigerians against jungle justice, mob actions

Nigerians have been warned to desist from engaging in jungle justice anywhere in the country as such affects the effective administration of justice.

It could also be much detrimental to the smooth dispensation of justice in recorded cases in Nigeria as a country.

The call was made by the Force Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a press statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

The FPPRO stated that, “It is pertinent to understand that the act of taking the law into one’s hands has often been described and referred to as jungle justice.”

According to him, “The act has globally been condemned for many obvious reasons, particularly as a parasitic hindrance to strengthening the criminal justice system.”

He stressed that, “For instance, Police operatives attached to the Itire Divisional Police Headquarters of Lagos State on the 25th of March 2024 received a report from a man who resides along Shonde Street, Itire, that a group of hoodlums were vandalizing his vehicle and he raised an alarm which led to the arrest of one of the vandals.”

READ ALSO:Police arrests suspected kidnapper in Adamawa

The man further added that the vandal was handed over to one Agunbiade Adekunle, the security guard of the street, who then resorted to killing and setting the vandal ablaze.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that the guard has, however, been arrested and will be charged to court for murder lamenting that, “There are other similar cases recorded across the country that have been condemned and hindered the smooth investigation and prosecution of many cases.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore condemns and urges the public to shun jungle justice, mob actions, and other forms of extrajudicial killings as jungle justice is a criminal act and grave violation of human rights that threatens the fabric of a civilized society, perpetuating a cycle of violence, prejudice, and lawlessness,” he added.

The FPPRO stressed that, “It undermines the authority of legitimate institutions and weakens the rule of law.”

According to him, “Jungle justice is a dangerous and regressive practice that has no place in a civilized society. Instead of promoting justice, it breeds violence, fear, and injustice.”

He concluded that, “It is imperative that communities reject vigilantism and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that justice is served through fair and transparent legal processes. Only then can we truly uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and equality for all.”

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now