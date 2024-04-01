Police arrests suspected kidnapper in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested a suspected kidnapper identified as Roland Raymond in the state.

The state police command confirmed the development in a statement on its X handle on Monday.

The police said the 32-year-old was arrested while attempting to collect ransom.

The statement read: “The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Roland Raymond, 32 years, a resident of Detti village, Ganye LGA, for the offence of criminal intimidation associated with kidnapping.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by Alhaji Yahaya Congo and Abraham Paul, who stated that the suspect called them via phone and demanded the sum of N600,000 risk being kidnapped.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, the police in Ganye Division, in collaboration with hunters, swiftly mobilised and arrested the suspect at the point of collecting the demanded money.

“The suspect will be charged to court after investigation.”

