Measles kills 19 children in Adamawa

Measles has reportedly killed 19 children in Mubi local government area of Adamawa State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Felix Tangwani, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Yola.

He said more than 200 children were affected in the area.

The commissioner added the cases were discovered by health officials in the area.

