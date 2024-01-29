Politics
Supreme Court reserves judgment in Binani’s suit against Adamawa gov’s election
The Supreme Court, on Monday, reserved judgment in the appeal brought before it by the the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Adamawa State governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani against the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.
It will be recalled that the state election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed Binani’s petition challenging the victory of Finitiri in the governorship election.
On Monday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro adjourned the matter for judgment after listening to the arguments of parties involved in the matter.
It would also be recalled that the Adamawa State governorship election ran into controversies when the then state Resident Electoral Commissioner announced Binani as the winner of the election before the conclusion of collation.
Details later…
