Politics
Fubara to swear in ex-factional Rivers Speaker, Ehie, as Chief of Staff
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State will today swear in a former factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ehie Edison as his Chief Of Staff.
He is expected to be inaugurated alongside some new appointees on Monday morning.
It will be recalled that Edison led four other members of the House when Fubara presented the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill at the Government House in December 2023.
As contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, titled, ‘Government Special Announcement,’ Fubara also approved the appointments of five special advisers
READ ALSO:Fubara thanks Tinubu, says ‘I won’t be standing tall without his support’
The letter reads: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of the under-listed as Chief of Staff and Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor.”
The Special Advisers are Dr. Darlington Orji, Solomon Eke, Aminayanasa Fiberesima, Deeyah Bariene and Ohia Prince.
“The newly appointed Chief of Staff and Special Advisers alongside one guest each are expected to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Monday 29th January 2024 10:30 a.m., for the swearing-in- ceremony by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State at 11:00 a.m,” the statement added.
