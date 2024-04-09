Metro
Butcher arrested for stabbing wife to death in Adamawa
Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 33-year-old butcher, Ibrahim Abubakar, residing in Sabon Gari-Futy, Girei Local Government Area, for stabbing his 25-year-old wife, Hajara Sa’adu, to death.
The spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Nguroje disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement read: “The Adamawa State Police Command on April 8 2024, apprehended a 33-year-old man for stabbing to death his 25-year-old wife Hajara Sa’adu.
“The suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar, a butcher and resident of Sabon Gari-Futy in Girei Local Government Area subdued the deceased, by stabbing her severally with a sharp knife on her back thereby causing her severe injuries and left her in a pool of blood.
“The suspect brutally killed the deceased on April 8, 2024 at about 04:30 am, after he accused her of taking away his phone that led to little argument.
“The suspect was apprehended following the report made to the police by the father of the deceased and preliminary investigation conducted leading to the recovery of material evidence at the scene of the crime which is linked to him.
“Interestingly, the suspect voluntarily made a confessional statement, adding that he regretted killing the mother of their only child.”
