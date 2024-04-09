Metro
Lagos govt orders closure of Dosunmu Market after fire incident
The Lagos State government has ordered the indefinite Dosumu Market in Lagos Island.
The government also suspended commercial activities on Dosunmu Street and others in the area.
This followed a fire incident which led to the collapse of four buildings and destroyed 14 others in the area.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Distress (CBD), Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal, announced the decision when she led a delegation to the scene of the incident.
She listed the other affected streets as Nnamdi Azikwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro, Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo, Ido – Oluwo, and Oju Olobun.
The governor’s aide said the move was to prevent loss of lives as well as maintain peace and order in the area.
