News
Four buildings collapsed, 14 others seriously affected in Lagos Island fire – NEMA
At least four buildings collapsed due to the intensity of the fire that engulfed part of Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island on Tuesday.
The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, told journalists that 14 other buildings were seriously impacted by the inferno.
Farinloye said the fire occurred due to the refueling of a running generator at the market.
Emergency responders at the scene of the event included NEMA, Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Police, and fire service of the Nigeria Ports Authority.
