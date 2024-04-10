NEMA rules out rescue of bus passengers thrown into Lagos Lagoon

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday the hope of rescuing the two passengers who fell off a bus into the Lagos lagoon following an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge has become dim.

The South-West Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this to journalists at the scene of the accident in Lagos.

He said the impact of an accident earlier on Wednesday, had left two adults thrown off an 18-seater LT bus into the lagoon.

Farinloye said personnel of the Marine Police were in search of the two adults, a male and female, who fell off the bus.

According to him, the crash occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward of Lagos Island on the bridge.

The NEMA coordinator revealed that the driver of the vehicle who was on top speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge railings with the impact pushing the two passengers off the bus into the lagoon.

He said: “However, by now, we are not looking at the search and rescue again, but recovery.

“This is because the male passenger was said to have floated about three times before he was finally drowned, while the woman did not even surface at all.

“Therefore, the possibility of anyone of them surviving is slim.”

