Soldiers rescue woman attempting suicide by jumping into Lagos Lagoon

A woman, Mrs Francesca Spark, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon has been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) attached to the 81 Division around 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Marina, Lagos.

This was disclosed by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col Olabisi Ayeni in a statement on Monday.

Ayeni said: “The troops of 65 Battalion NA deployed at the Officers’ Mess, who sighted Mrs Spark quickly used their military riverine skills and ingenuity to rescue her.

“She was given first aid and stabilized by the battalion medical team.

“After stabilization, the family was contacted and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Spark Oghene Ovie residing at Awoyaya Lagos.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division NA, Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman has commended the soldiers for being observant, and for their ingenuity, courage, and gallantry.

Read also: Positive sentiment strengthens naira to N900/$1, ranked 96th strongest currency globally

“The GOC said he is pleased that soldiers brought their training in disaster management to bear in such a critical situation that could have claimed the life of a fellow citizen.

“Maj Gen Usman, who said such an operation is a military operation other than war conducted during emergencies or natural disasters, affirmed that troops have been trained to support leading agencies during emergencies.

“He assured residents of the NA’s commitment to protect them and their properties even during emergencies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now