Fire guts section of Canadian High Commission in Abuja

Fire on Monday gutted a section of the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

The high commission which is located at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, in the Central Business District of Abuja, went up in smoke at 11: 45 a.m.

Although the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, eyewitnesses at the scene told journalists that the fire outbreak could have resulted from an explosion at the embassy’s power-generating plant.

The staff of the mission and vehicles were later evacuated from the building while dark smoke was seen spiraling from the white building into the atmosphere.

