Lagos slashes BRT, train fares by 25%

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the slash of the fares for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other modes of public transport system in the state by 25 percent.

The spokesman for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the new fares would take effect from Tuesday.

According to him, the governor’s directive followed calls for the reinstatement of the 50 percent rebate on fares for regulated bus and rail transport in the state.

Sanwo-Olu had on August 2 announced a 50 percent slash in fares on regulated transport bus and rail transport to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt cancels 50% slash in BRT, others

LAMATA announced the reversion to the old transport fare effective from November 6 in a public notice issued on Saturday.

However, following public outcry, the governor has now ordered a 25 percent reduction in the fares.

The statement read: “Following appeals to the governor, he has extended the passenger fare reduction by 25 percent across the regulated bus and rail transport services until another review is announced.

“Within the three months of the rebate, the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023 representing about a 50 percent jump.”

