EFCC investigates 11 suspected oil thieves in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the investigation of 11 suspected oil thieves and one vessel, MT SAISNIL II, arrested by the Nigerian Navy.
The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewole, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.
He said the suspects and vessel were handed over to the commission by the Nigerian Navy, NNS Beecroft in Apapa, Lagos.
He added that naval officers intercepted the vessel and the crew on February 7.
READ ALSO: Navy arrests 2 suspected oil thieves, seizes truck in Bayelsa
The suspects, according to him, were allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering and Automatic Identification System (AIS) infractions at Abo Oilfield, Ogogoro Community, Ondo State.
“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded by the commission’s operatives in its Lagos Command,” Oyewale added.
