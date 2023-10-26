Navy arrests 8 suspected oil thieves in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested eight suspected oil thieves in Lagos State.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, handed over the suspects to officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at NNS BEECROFT in the Apapa area of the state on Thursday.

Oguntuga, who was represented by his Deputy, Capt. Christian Akokota, said the suspects were arrested by men of the NNS BEECROFT on October 25.

The commander added that a wooden boat with eight crew members, over 300 drums, pumping machines, and other equipment were intercepted by the operatives.

He listed the suspects as Selafei Tito, Seba Hunton, Etieni Abibu, Ahousansou Lawlent, Oke Job, Abel Yede, Matiye Husa, and Husa Hungha.

“This illegal activity would have robbed the nation of a huge quantity of products for consumption by Nigerians.

“The timely interception by the patrol team is also commendable, as it prevents disaster associated with illegal handling of these inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous people,” Oguntuga added.

