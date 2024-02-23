Navy intercepts 15,540 litres of petrol in Lagos

Troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Badagry on Thursday intercepted 15,540 litres of petrol stored in a building along Badagry creeks in Lagos.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB, Navy Capt. B. A. Amakiri, told journalists on Friday the operatives intercepted 518 ×30 Jerry cans at Agbojetho-Akorin Beach along the Badagry-Seme Road.

He added that the operation followed a tip-off about the activities of some suspected smugglers in the area.

Amakiri said: “The intelligence indicated that several jerry cans suspected to contain petrol were stored in a building within Agbojetho-Akorin Beach along Badagry-Seme Road.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team proceeded to the beach general area for investigation and possible arrest and seizure.

“The team conducted a cordon and search operation in the area and discovered 518 x 30 litres of jerry cans of the suspected products.

“The perpetrators absconded on getting information about the approach of the team.

“It is suspected that the perpetrators intended to smuggle the products out of Nigeria to the Benin Republic.

“The adjoining communities were also searched, but no other products or suspects were found.”

