EFCC arrests 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi, Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi and Oyo States.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that 27 suspects were arrested in Bauchi and 19 others in Oyo State.

He added that the 27 suspects were arrested at D&D Apartment and Bubes Hotel, Yelwa, Bauchi state, following credible information on their involvement in internet-related offences.

Oyewale said: “Items recovered from the suspects include a BMW car, iPhones, iPads, laptops, and a desktop computer.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

He added that the Oyo State suspects were arrested in several parts of Ibadan, the state capital.

“Nine out of the suspects were arrested on February 22 at Olorunda area of Akobo, Ibadan.

“The rest were picked up at Olude, Wire, and Cable areas of Ibadan on February 21.

“The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested following a series of actionable intelligence gathered and worked upon by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC on their internet-related fraudulent activities.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two houses, seven cars, five laptops, 29 mobile phones, one television set, and other incriminating documents,” the spokesman stated.

