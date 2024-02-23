Metro
Man docked for allegedly stabbing friend with broken bottle in Lagos
Police on Friday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Tosin Omotoye, at the Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing his friend with a broken bottle.
Omotoye was arraigned on a one-count charge of assault.
The police prosecutor, Insp. Sadiq Adewale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Asani Plaza, Ojuelegba Road in the Surulere area of Lagos on February 2.
Adewale alleged that Omotoye stabbed the complainant, Amobi Martins, with a broken bottle on the left side of his face and his head after a heated argument.
The offence, according to him, contravened section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Magistrate, Mr. Ganiyu Tiamiyu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
He directed that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court.
He adjourned the matter till March 8 for mention.
