Metro
Man bags two life imprisonments for defiling neighbour’s children in Lagos
Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced a 45-year-old man, Paul Ndedigwe, to double life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s two children.
In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution proved two of the three counts brought against the defendant.
She, however, discharged and acquitted Ndedigwe on count three which also bordered on defilement.
Soladoye held that the alleged survivor failed to show up in court to give evidence.
She described Ndedigwe as rough, irresponsible and a destiny destroyer.
According to her, the convict had sexual intercourse with the minors at the same time and in the presence of each other.
She said: “When the survivors began to cry, he turned up the volume of his television set.
“The evidence of prosecution witnesses was corroborated, truthful and unshaken.
“The defendant is hereby found guilty on count one and sentenced to life imprisonment.
“He is also found guilty on count two and sentenced to life imprisonment.”
The judge ordered that the sentencing run concurrently and the convict’s name be put in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.
The Lagos State counsel, Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke, presented three witnesses during the trial while the convict testified solely for defence.
Adegoke said the convict committed to offence on November 19, 2021, on Ifelodun Street, Amukoko, Lagos State.
