Man sentenced to life in prison for infecting wife’s niece with HIV

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced one Richard Saviour to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his wife’s 14-year-old niece and infecting her with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The State Counsel, Mr. Ola Azeez, called three witnesses to prove the prosecution’s case while the convict testified in his defence during the trial.

In her ruling, the judge held that the evidence provided by all the prosecution witnesses was corroborated and considered as the truth.

Ogala said the victim’s evidence was corroborated by the Investigating Police Officer and Social Worker from the state Ministry of Youth and Social Welfare.

According to her, these established the offence of defilement against the convict.

She said: “The testimony before the court depicts the ‘evil’ perpetrated on this young girl and how she was abused both mentally and physically by the defendant and his wife for years.

“Revealing how she indeed ‘cried out’ for help and was betrayed by those who were supposed to help and support her.

“It is imperative to state at this juncture that the actions of the principal of PW2’s school and the social worker (PW3) are commendable as same eventually brought some succour and relief to PW2, who unfortunately has been permanently ‘scared’.

“Having carefully considered the entirety of facts before the court, it finds that in this instance, the prosecution has satisfactorily proved the one count information the defendant stands faced with.”

Ogala said the mien of the defendant was desperate to distance himself from the allegation by denying the offences.

“The defendant in his evidence before the court indeed narrated how PW2 (the survivor) had at one instance, after running from home to avoid a beating from his wife, ran to the station and he was subsequently informed that PW2 accused him of molesting her.

“The court finds that the totality of the testimony of the defendant who testified in his defence calling no additional witness is in essence a denial of the allegation without more.

“He offered no reliable explanations to the charge aside from attempts to depict PW2 as a stubborn girl and one who stole from himself and his wife,” she added.

