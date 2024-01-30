Metro
EKITI: Gunmen kidnap school kids, teacher, bus driver (Video)
Alarm bells are ringing in Ekiti State after armed bandits kidnapped several pupils of Apostolic Faith School in Emure, Ekiti State
The chilling incident, which occurred after school hours, also saw the school’s head teacher and driver abducted alongside the students.
Reports so far indicate that about six pupils, three teachers and the bus driver of the school in Emure-Ekiti were abducted while returning to Eporo-Ekiti on Monday.
A video of the bus carrying the victims was shared on X (formerly Twitter) showing the abandoned school bag and lunch boxes of the kids inside the vehicle.
While details remain scarce, sources confirmed the abduction took place in Emure, a town roughly 35 kilometers south of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. The exact number of abducted students and their ages are still being ascertained, adding to the agonizing wait for families and the wider community.
READ ALSO:Gunmen kidnap Abia varsity deputy vice-chancellor
The motive for the kidnapping and the identity of the perpetrators are currently unknown. Local authorities have confirmed receiving reports of the incident and are launching an investigation, mobilizing resources to locate and secure the release of the victims as swiftly as possible.
This abduction, echoing recent similar incidents in other parts of Nigeria, raises serious concerns about the safety of school children and the vulnerability of educational institutions.
Reacting to the incident, the state governor, Oyebanji described the incident as callous and unacceptable, said nothing would be spared in the efforts to rescue them.
According to a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils, their teachers and the driver back safely.
While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies by making available relevant information to the authorities.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...