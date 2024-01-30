EKITI: Gunmen kidnap school kids, teacher, bus driver (Video)

Alarm bells are ringing in Ekiti State after armed bandits kidnapped several pupils of Apostolic Faith School in Emure, Ekiti State

The chilling incident, which occurred after school hours, also saw the school’s head teacher and driver abducted alongside the students.

Reports so far indicate that about six pupils, three teachers and the bus driver of the school in Emure-Ekiti were abducted while returning to Eporo-Ekiti on Monday.

A video of the bus carrying the victims was shared on X (formerly Twitter) showing the abandoned school bag and lunch boxes of the kids inside the vehicle.

While details remain scarce, sources confirmed the abduction took place in Emure, a town roughly 35 kilometers south of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. The exact number of abducted students and their ages are still being ascertained, adding to the agonizing wait for families and the wider community.

The motive for the kidnapping and the identity of the perpetrators are currently unknown. Local authorities have confirmed receiving reports of the incident and are launching an investigation, mobilizing resources to locate and secure the release of the victims as swiftly as possible.

This abduction, echoing recent similar incidents in other parts of Nigeria, raises serious concerns about the safety of school children and the vulnerability of educational institutions.

Reacting to the incident, the state governor, Oyebanji described the incident as callous and unacceptable, said nothing would be spared in the efforts to rescue them.

According to a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils, their teachers and the driver back safely.

While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies by making available relevant information to the authorities.

