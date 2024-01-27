Gunmen kidnap Abia varsity deputy vice-chancellor

Gunmen on Friday kidnapped the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Prof. Godwin Emezue.

The spokesperson for the Abia State police command, Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Umuahia, said the DVC was kidnapped while purchasing fuel at a petrol station in Umuekwu Amachara, Umuahia South local government area of the state.

She said: “During the incident, the hoodlums confiscated his wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with the victim.

“The Abia State Police Command is deploying resources and assets including intelligence and technical aid towards unraveling the crime, and safely rescuing the victim from his captors.”

