Troops arrest bandits’ leader, kill 10 others in North-West

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Friday killed 10 suspected bandits and arrested one of their leaders in clearance operations in the North-West.

The Information Officer of Operation Hadarin Daji, Capt. Yagata Ibrahim, said in a statement on Saturday in Gusau that the troops also arrested arms smugglers and recovered ammunitions during the raids in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina States.

Ibrahim said: “In a recent clearance operation conducted on January 26, the troops cleared and destroyed terrorists’ enclaves at Pada, Matso-Matso, and Yurlumu villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

“During the operation, seven terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

“On the same day, OPHD troops in Zamfara on fighting patrol neutralised two terrorists at Getso and Ubaka villages under Maru LGA.

“The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine, 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.”

The spokesman said the troops also responded to an intelligence report on the movement of terrorists along the Sheme – Dandume road in Katsina State.

“The troops engaged the terrorists, killed one, and forced them to flee.

“In the same vein, the troops arrested one Usman Abubakar also called (Harinde), a notorious bandits’ leader in Zamfara.

“The troops arrested the suspect following an intelligence report on January 26.

“Abubakar, 35, has been terrorising Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs and other villages in Sokoto State.

“The troops also acted on credible intelligence on a group of notorious gunrunners with intentions to smuggle weapons into the state which led to the arrest of three suspects in Shinkafi.

“The sum of N2.5 million, one Volkswagen wagon car, and three mobile phones were recovered from the suspects,” he added.

