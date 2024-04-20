Six die as bandits, vigilantes clash in Sokoto

At least six persons died in a clash between suspected bandits and local vigilantes in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the clash started when a leader of the Gidan Hashimu village vigilantes moved to arrest a notorious cattle rustler seen in the market.

The bandits killed the vigilantes’ leader in the clash.



The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the incident.

He said the command has commenced an investigation into the clash.

