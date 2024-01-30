Lagos CP orders probe of DPO over alleged N2m bribe

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation into an alleged bribery allegation preferred against the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Epe Division in Badagry, Godwin Okoruwa.

According to a statement posted on X on Monday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, Fayoade also ordered that Okoruwa should step aside pending the termination of the investigation.

Hundeyin who was reacting to a viral media post titled, “Lagos DPO Queried For Accepting N2m To Release Suspected Armed Robbers”, said the CP had also queried the DPO for allegedly accepting a N2m cheque from a monarch in Epe to release four arrested suspected armed robbers who were said to have been nabbed by detectives attached to the division during a stop-and-search operation.

“CP Adegoke Fayoade has ordered an investigation into the allegations contained in a publication. Pending the outcome of the investigation and on the instructions of the CP, the DPO has stepped aside.

“Meanwhile, we can confirm that the suspects were transferred to the headquarters the same day they were arrested, and there is no truth in the claim that the DPO was queried,” he said.

According to the information, the suspects were undergoing investigation when the monarch allegedly called Okoruwa and told him that the suspects who were arrested were his men but not armed robbers.

