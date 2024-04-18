Metro
Man jailed in Lagos for assaulting official, ignoring pedestrian bridge
A Lagos mobile court, on Thursday, sentenced a man, identified only as Paul, to nine months in prison for two offenses: assaulting a Lagos State official and failing to use a designated pedestrian bridge while crossing a highway.
The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday.
Wahab wrote, “Paul was apprehended on the April 16 for not using the pedestrian bridge at Agbado Oke Odo, and in the process, he assaulted and wounded the enforcement personnel of LAGESCOfficial (KAI).
“The mobile court sitting at Oshodi yesterday sentenced him to nine months imprisonment.”
Reports suggest Paul argued with a KAI officer, after being flagged down for not using the pedestrian bridge. The argument escalated, leading to Paul’s assault on the official.
The judge at the mobile court found Paul guilty of both charges. The sentence highlights the Lagos State government’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety and discourage jaywalking. Pedestrian bridges are a common sight in Lagos, often constructed over busy highways to reduce accidents.
This case serves as a cautionary tale for Lagosians. It underscores the importance of using designated pedestrian crossings and respecting the authority of traffic officials. The nine-month sentence suggests the court took a serious view of Paul’s actions, particularly the assault on the official.
While some may criticize the severity of the sentence, it’s important to consider the broader context. Lagos struggles with traffic congestion and pedestrian safety. Enforcing traffic laws and pedestrian bridge usage is crucial for maintaining order and reducing accidents.
