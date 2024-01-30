Lagos govt vows to get justice for student allegedly flogged to death by teacher

The Lagos State Government has vowed to ensure that justice is done in the case of a 16-year-old student of Araromi-Ilogbo Senior Secondary School, Oko-Afo, Badagry, who was allegedly flogged to death by a teacher.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun made the promise when he led a delegation of the Lagos State Government on Monday on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased student.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Assistant Director/Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Ganiu Lawal.

The statement quoted the commissioner as assuring the parents that the government would get to the root of the incident leading to the death of David Babadipo, an SS 1 student.

It was alleged that a teacher, simply identified as Oluwale, had beaten the 16-year-old student to death on January 25.

Babadipo was reportedly confirmed dead on arrival at a private hospital, sparking a protest by his colleagues in the school who demanded justice for the deceased.

Alli-Balogun expressed sadness over the painful loss of Babadipo.

The commissioner also assured the parents of the ministry’s support during the trying time and promised to cooperate with the police in unravelling the actual cause of the student’s death.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of the Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Mr Samson Olatunde.

Also on the visit was the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abayomi Abolaji; Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary Education District II, Mrs Anike Adekanye and the Commissioner IV in the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Idowu Abimbola.

