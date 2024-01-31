Lagos issues 30-day ultimatum to churches, mosques bars, clubs in residential buildings

The Lagos State Government has issued a 30-day final notice to owners and occupiers of residential buildings illegally converted to churches, mosques, clubhouses, lounges, and bars without approval for change of use.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the ultimatum in a statement on Tuesday night.

According to Wahab, the notice was premised on the distortion of the master plan of Lagos State by some persons who had disregarded the regulatory provisions of the law and turned residential areas into clubhouses and worship centres.

He noted that this had constituted nuisance in the state.

“The removal notice became imperative following security concerns of citizens and repeated complaints of non-adherence to safety and security guidelines issued to the club owners,” he stated.

Wahab also directed owners of buildings in residential areas that have been converted to churches, mosques, clubs, bars, and lounges without government approvals to evict such occupants before the expiration of the 30-day final notice.

He added that the government will not give further notice of sealing the buildings, but will begin total removal of such at the cost of the owners.

