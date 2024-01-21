Lagos govt bans use of plastic, styrofoam ‘take away’ packs

The Lagos government on Sunday announced a ban on the distribution and use of styrofoam and plastic products in the state.

Such single-use plastic products (SUPs) popularly known as ‘take-away’ packs in Nigeria are commonly used by food vendors, at eateries, and parties, and other celebrations to pack edibles.

These SUPs and styrofoam products often clog drainage channels and canals in Lagos.

The ban was announced in a statement signed by X Tokunbo Wahab, commissioner for environment and water resources in the state, who said single-use plastics have become a menace.

He also said the ban takes immediate effect.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect”.

“Our state cannot be held hostage to the economic interests of a few wealthy business owners compared to the millions of Lagosians suffering the consequences of indiscriminate dumping of single use plastics and other types of waste”, Wahab stated.

Single-use plastic products (SUPs) are often used once, or for a short period of time, before being disposed. Scientists say the impacts of SUPs waste on the environment and on health can be drastic.

He noted that the larger chunk of littering across major roads and markets which Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) contends with daily is made up of styrofoam.

The Commissioner added that the State Government cannot fold its hands and watch the continued desecration of its environment especially for a coastal city.

He has subsequently directed LAWMA and the Kick Against Indiscipline to immediately commence the implementation of the ban.

He asked two agencies to clamp down on all the production companies and distribution outlets for Styrofoam in the state to prevent further distribution.

