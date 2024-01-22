Gov Otti laments, says Abia youths refuse to show up for police recruitment

The Abia State government has directed all the 17 mayors, traditional rulers and Presidents-General of communities in the state to quickly embark on mass mobilisation of their youths to fill the state’s quota in the ongoing police recruitment.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, in a statement on Sunday, regretted that the state’s allocation “in the ongoing police recruitment exercise has been grossly underutilised.”

The statement read in part: “Regrettably too, about 700 candidates invited for interview in the ongoing recruitment exercise are yet to show up.

“To this end, Governor Alex Otti has directed all local government mayors, chairmen of Traditional Rulers Councils and their members in all the LGAs, Presidents-General of town unions and community leaders to immediately mobilise their youths for this very important exercise to ensure that the state’s quota is filled.

“The governor further directed all those who have been invited for the interview as a matter of urgency, to appear for the exercise. Abia cannot be left out in the scheme of any aspect of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic life.

“All invited candidates who are yet to show up for the recruitment exercise for one reason or the other should approach the office of the Commissioner for Information and Culture for further clarifications.

“The future belongs to our youths. In the spirit of the new Abia, our youths must prepare for their future now.”

