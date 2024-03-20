Abia Assembly passes bill to stop pension for ex-govs, deputies

The Abia House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill to stop payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

The bill is entitled: “A Bill (H.A.B 11:) for a Law to Revoke The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters connected in addition to that.”

The Minority Leader in the House, Hon. Uchenna Okoro, who represents Arochukwu State Constituency, sponsored the bill.

The Speaker, Hon.Emmanuel Emeruwa, announced the bill’s passage after its first, and second reading, consideration at the committee of the whole and its 3rd reading during the day’s plenary.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 8 terrorists in Sambisa Forest, destroy IPOB arms factory in Abia

While congratulating members, Emeruwa noted that the bill would reduce the state’s governance expenses and redirect resources towards development.

The Speaker averred that the bill once assented to by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, would be referred to as “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor’s (Repeal) Law 2024.”

He said that the bill would take effect immediately, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

With the bill, former governors and their deputies will no longer enjoy pension benefits after their tenures have expired.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now