Politics
Appeal Court affirms Abia gov, Alex Otti’s election
The Court of Appeal Court sitting in Lagos State, on Saturday, in an unanimous decision upheld the victory of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.
According to the court, Otti’s election conformed with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
The court also dismissed the appeals brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their governorship candidates against Otti’s victory.
The appellate court ruled that petitions brought by the appellants lacked in merit, as they were like “a comedy skit brought to a democratic setting”.
READ ALSO:Gov Otti inaugurates transitional chairmen for Abia’s 17 LGAs
According to the court, issues of political party membership is a pre-election matter, which also falls within the jurisdiction of the political party.
It further said that since Otti joined the Labour Party, won its primary election and submitted his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he was qualified to contest.
Ruling on the issues of Bimodial Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), brought by the PDP and its candidate, the appeal court said the appellants failed to demonstrate or link their documentary evidence to the specific parts of the case.
The judgement has sparked celebration among the supporters of Governor Otti in some parts of the state.
