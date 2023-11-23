PDP govs re-state confidence in judiciary despite recent Court of Appeal verdicts

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), re-stated their confidence in the nation’s judiciary despite setbacks suffered by some of the governors elected on platform of the party with the judgments coming from the Court of Appeal.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang was sacked by the court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Similarly, the election of Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal has been invalidated as the Appeal Court declared the election in the state inconclusive.

The PDP governors, declared their faith in the judiciary on Thursday, after a meeting of the PDP governors forum.

The governors also demanded that the Federal Government prioritize the implementation of a new revenue allocation formula.

According to the governors, the federal government should, as a matter of urgency, pay attention to the dire economic situation and increase revenues due to states and local governments from the federation account.

Read also: 26,271 cases of Tuberculosis recorded in Kano in 2022, govt official reveals

A communique issued after the meeting read in part: “On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the Federal Government to prioritise the introduction of a new Revenue Allocation Formula that gives more money to States and Local Governments to enable them to meet their increased responsibilities.

“The meeting deliberated on various issues of interest and concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the country and issued the following Communiqué:

“The meeting reviewed the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal concerning Governors of various States and noted the mixed outcomes. As a Forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

“We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau States.

“The meeting also reviewed the off-season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States. We support the decision of INEC to investigate the allegation of the existence of pre-filled result sheets even before elections started in some places to ensure the confidence of the people in the electoral process.”

Governors present at the meeting were

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State, Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom State, Douye Diri, Bayelsa State, Ifeanyi Ossai, Enugu State deputy governor, Kola Adewusi, Osun State deputy governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State and Mani .M. Mummuni, Zamfara State deputy governor.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now