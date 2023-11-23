The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, raised the alarm that supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are planning a mass protest on Saturday to target its members.

The party called on the police and other security agencies to take proactive measures to avoid loss of life and property.

The spokesman of the Kano APC, Rabiu Bichi, while addressing journalists at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, alleged that since Governor Abba Yusuf took over the mantle of power in the state, the people have been living in fear.

Bichi further stated that the NNPP government, which he accused of encouraging its public officeholders and supporters to bully judges, plans to protest on Saturday.

Read also: ICPC secures conviction of former college provost, accountant over contract fraud

He said: “The NNPP government had resorted to sponsored street protests, including the embarrassing one held recently in London where millions of naira were spent. The aim of the protests to further instil fear in the minds of the people failed, as only a few attended. The government also set aside millions of naira for propaganda in the media to blackmail and harass officials of the former administration.

“Things appear to be getting worse since the embattled leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, came back to Kano on Sunday, where he held a meeting of the party’s stakeholders, at the end of which they came up with line up of activities that included unleashing violence to not only eliminate the APC in Kano but also to make it ungovernable in the event of Supreme Court judgment in favour of the APC.

“We have it from reliable sources that they are planning a mass protest on Saturday during which key figures of the APC will be targeted. It is on this note that we call the Kano State Police Command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and take appreciative measures to avoid loss of life and property.”

Bichi, who admitted that the APC was also planning a protest, denied reports that it was a response to the proposed NNPP protest.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now