Politics
Post-election Blues: Kogi freezes state, LG accounts
In what seems to be a continuation of Governor Yahaya Bello’s discontent with the performances of some of his cabinet members and local government chairman in the November 11 governorship election, the Kogi State Government has ordered immediate freezing of all state and local government bank accounts.
The Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, declaring that no form of payment should be made to anyone from the government account henceforth.
According to the statement, all “standing orders and investment instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith”.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Governor Yahaya Bello last Saturday gave some members of his cabinet, including the local government chairman, a dress down and questioned their loyalty.
According to Bello, despite being mobilised to provide transportation and other logistics for the electorates during the election, “you have all failed to deliver while the mobilisation funds ended in private pockets.”
The governor went ahead to issue a questionnaire to all 21 local government chairmen, which they were asked to submit last Tuesday.
