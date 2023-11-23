Post-election Blues: Kogi freezes state, LG accounts

In what seems to be a continuation of Governor Yahaya Bello’s discontent with the performances of some of his cabinet members and local government chairman in the November 11 governorship election, the Kogi State Government has ordered immediate freezing of all state and local government bank accounts.

The Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, declaring that no form of payment should be made to anyone from the government account henceforth.

According to the statement, all “standing orders and investment instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith”.

Read also: Creative Economy Minister, Musawa seeks NBS partnership for quality data

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Governor Yahaya Bello last Saturday gave some members of his cabinet, including the local government chairman, a dress down and questioned their loyalty.

According to Bello, despite being mobilised to provide transportation and other logistics for the electorates during the election, “you have all failed to deliver while the mobilisation funds ended in private pockets.”

The governor went ahead to issue a questionnaire to all 21 local government chairmen, which they were asked to submit last Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now