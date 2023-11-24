Northern elders express concern over credibility of judiciary

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed worry over the credibility of the country’s judiciary in playing a critical role of ensuring justice, protecting citizens’ rights, and preserving the electoral process.

The group in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by its Convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, advised the judiciary to be cautious in its actions so as to prevent the erosion of its integrity, public trust, and confidence.

He added that any actions that compromise the principles of fair play would ultimately undermine the very foundation of any democratic nation.

“We recognise the importance of a fair and impartial judiciary in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding democratic principles,” Abdullahi said.

“The potential consequences of these actions may ultimately validate the concerns raised by retired Supreme Court Justice, Dattijo Mohammed in his valedictory remarks about corruption and undue compromises within the judiciary.

“NEF, therefore, calls on all levels of the judiciary to uphold the highest ethical standards and maintain impartiality in their decision making processes.

“Judges should exhibit unwavering integrity and resilience when adjudicating cases, especially those pertaining to elections.

“The judiciary plays a crucial role in sustaining constitutional democracy by ensuring the rule of law, protecting individual rights, and providing checks and balances on the other branches of government. However, if the judiciary fails to fulfill its responsibilities, it can have severe implications for the stability and functioning of a democratic society.

“The current trend may encourage politicians to view politics as a do-or-die affair. When the judiciary fails to effectively adjudicate disputes and hold politicians accountable for their actions, it creates an environment where politicians feel emboldened to engage in corrupt practices, abuse their power, and disregard the principles of democracy.

“This erosion of trust in the judiciary can lead to a breakdown of democratic norms and values, ultimately undermining the legitimacy of the political system.

“Furthermore, a collapsing judiciary jeopardizes the safeguarding of constitutionalism, which is the cornerstone of any democratic society. The judiciary acts as the guardian of the constitution, ensuring that laws and policies adhere to the principles enshrined within it.

“Without a functioning judiciary, there is a risk of constitutional violations going unchecked, leading to the erosion of citizens’ rights and freedoms. This can result in a loss of public confidence in the democratic process, as citizens may feel that their voices are not being heard or that their rights are being trampled upon.

“The fairness and transparency of the judicial system are vital for fostering public trust, confidence, and belief in the democratic process.

“NEF believes that the judiciary should be an unbiased and independent arm of government, which is essential to the success of democracy and it should not be seen as compromising the integrity of its decisions particularly at a time when the nation is grappling with a range of challenges.

“NEF, therefore, calls on the judiciary to consider the consequences of its actions and decisions and strive to uphold the rule of law in all its activities to justify the confidence reposed on it by Nigerians.

“It is our firm belief that a strong and incorruptible judiciary is crucial for the development and progress of our great nation. NEF, alongside other concerned stakeholders, will continue to closely monitor the conduct of the judiciary and advocate for its ethical revitalization to safeguard the interests of all Nigerians.”

