Ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Aeroland blames disunity, mismanagement of funds for party’s misfortunes in elections

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, has identified a lack of unity as the cause of the party’s repeated electoral defeats in the state

Adewale, who is popularly known as Aeroland, spoke with journalists on Friday in Lagos.

He also identified mismanagement of funds by party leaders as well as their anti-party activities as other causes of PDP electoral misfortunes in the state.

Adewale, who was the PDP senatorial candidate in Lagos West in the 2023 election, it would be difficult for PDP to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the myriads of problems in the party.

He alleged that some members of the PDP presidential campaign council worked against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the last election.

He said: “How Lagos PDP leadership mismanages election funds each election year will not allow the party to win elections in the state. This happens every election year.

“It happens every four years. The 2023 general elections were higher.

“Out of all the money released to Lagos PDP to prosecute the 2023 election, less than 50 percent got to the state and to the party foot soldiers.

“It was the one that I brought into the state to fund the election that the party’s foot soldiers got, others collected the money and pocketed it.

“Many top party leaders engaged in anti-party activities while some members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council also compromised in the 2023 general elections.”

“I saw for the first time how few Lagos PDP leaders spent election mobilisation funds in the last 2023 general elections.

“I was involved last year and it was horrible the way the money got taken away by a few Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) leaders.”

