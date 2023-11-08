IGP deploys 15 CPs, 29 DCPs, 40 ACPs, 36 Units of Mobile Police for Imo guber election

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the Inspector General of Police, Sunday Egbetokun, has deployed 15 Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police and 36 units of the Mobile Police Force, to oversee the smooth conduct of the polls.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, who gave the breakdown during an interaction with journalists in Owerri on Wednesday, said the police were fully ready for the Saturday poll and will maintain a high level of neutrality.

“We are ready for the Imo State governorship election to be held this weekend. We will maintain the highest sense of neutrality in the election,” Okoye said.

“We want to deepen our democracy by assisting to ensure that the Imo state governorship election is free, fair, credible and devoid of violence.

“15 Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police have been deployed from the Force Headquarters to Imo State for this election.

“36 Units of Mobile Policemen have also been deployed from Abuja to Imo State for the purpose of this election.

“They will be assisting our own Mobile Policemen here in maintaining peace and order. A Deputy Inspector General of Police will be in charge of this election and will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police in surprising this election.

“The 40 Assistant Commissioners of Police will man each division in the state. The Current Divisional Officers will not be in charge of their Divisions.

“The Assistant Commissioners of Police will be in charge. We are doing this to maintain the highest sense of neutrality. We must help to deepen our democracy. It is our constitutional responsibility. We want the votes of Imo people to count. We will not allow anybody to hijack the electoral process. We are ready for this election,” the PPRO said.

