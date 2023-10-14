Politics
INEC promises e-transmission of results in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will transmit the results of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States electronically.
The Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ofiong Efanga, had earlier said the commission would adopt a manual mode of result transmission for the election.
However, in what seems to be a turnaround, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, told journalists during Saturday’s mock election in Kogi State said the commission would transmit the election results electronically.
He said: “The method is as provided by law—electronic accreditation and electronic upload of results on the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal, and that is why we are doing this mock.
“So please disregard whatever was reported about what the REC was said to have said in Bayelsa and that is going to be the procedure.
“And it is for that reason that I will advise you also for those who have registered on the IReV portal, in the next two hours or so, they should go to the IReV portal, they will see the result of the mock from all three we are uploading, as we have done in previous elections.”
