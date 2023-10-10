INEC expects 5.4 million voters for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday expects 5.4 million voters are expected to vote in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the 1.05 million voters are expected to take part in the election in Bayelsa, 2.4 million in Imo, and two million in Kogi State.

The commissioner said INEC reviewed its preparations for the elections in the three states on Tuesday.

He assured that electronic copies of the complete register of voters for each state would be given to political parties participating in the elections.

Olumekun said: “16 political parties are sponsoring candidates in Bayelsa, 17 political parties are doing the same in Imo, while 18 parties are fielding candidates in Kogi.

“State chairmen of political parties or their representatives are invited to attend the presentation of the registers on October 12 at INEC’s offices in Lokoja, Owerri, and Yenagoa at 10:00 a.m.”

He also revealed that the commission had finalised arrangements for mock accreditation of voters in the three states.

“In the mock exercise, INEC will test-run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the upload of polling unit results to the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“The exercise will take place simultaneously in the three states on Saturday, October 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“The list of designated polling units for each state has already been uploaded to INEC’s website and social media platforms.

“Lessons learnt from the mock exercise will be taken into consideration to ensure the seamless deployment of both the BVAS and IReV on Election Day.

“This is strictly a test run and not the actual election,’’ the commissioner added.

