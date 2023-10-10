Tinubu seeks Reps’ confirmation of nominees into NDDC board

President Bola Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives confirmation of nominees into the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, and read at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja, said the request was in line with section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Act.

President Tinubu on August 29 nominated Mr. Chiedu Ebie as the chairman of the NDDC board.

He also nominated 16 other persons to the commission’s board.

These are – Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin), Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects), Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services), and Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa (State Representative).

Others are – Mr. Abasi Nkono (State Representative), Hon. Monday Igbuya (State Representative), Chief Tony Okocha (State Representative), Patrick Aisowieren (State Representative), Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu (State Representative), Victor Kolade Akinjo (State Representative), Chief Dimgba Eruba (State Representative), and Mr Asu Oku Okang (State Representative).

The rest are – Hon. Nick Wende (Zonal Representative), Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak (Zonal Representative), and Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir (Zonal Representative).

The letter read: “The section stated that the board and management of NDDC would be appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief-of the Armed Forces.

“This is however subject to the confirmation of the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act, I am pleased to present the underlisted seventeen (17) nominees for the consideration of the House of Representatives.

“This is for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“While I look forward to the usual expeditious consideration of the House, please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

