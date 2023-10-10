‘Where is forgery there?’ Atiku sheds light on the use of Sadiq Abubakar in WASSCE certificate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the insinuations trailing the discovery of his West African Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE).

The discrepancy in the former Vice President’s documents has generated discussions on social media, especially among the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, after the name ”Sadiq Abubakar” was discovered in his WAEC certificate as against other credentials.

This came a few days after the PDP candidate accused President Bola Tinubu of forging the certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the February 25 election.

Atiku had since applied to present the fresh evidence he got from the documents released to him by the Chicago State University against Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The former spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, posted his principal’s clarification on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

He said the clarification followed the allegations of forgery against Atiku by APC members.

Momodu wrote: “The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?.”

