APC to appeal Sylva’s disqualification from Bayelsa governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to appeal the judgement that disqualified its governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipreye Sylva, from the November 11 election in the state.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday night, disqualified the former minister of state for petroleum from taking part in the election.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by an APC member in Bayelsa State, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.

The former governor had since filed an appeal on the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

In a chat with State House correspondents on Tuesday in Abuja, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the judgment was unfortunate.

He, however, described the ruling as democracy in action.

Ganduje said: ‘’Well, it’s unfortunate that judgment, but we can say that it is democracy in action.

“But, we learnt that the person who took the issue to the court is not even qualified, because he did not contest with Sylva.

‘’Therefore, he’s not even qualified for him to take the issue to the court. However, we are appealing. We’re waiting for the judgment and then we appeal for calm on that issue.”

The former Kano State governor stressed that the judgment would not deter the party from preparing for the election.

He added: ‘’Last two weeks, I was in Bayelsa for two good days and I think they were ready and they’re still ready to win the election.

‘’Therefore, this is a little distraction anyway, but we will overcome it.

“We believe the appeal court will give us positive judgment but that will not stop us from making arrangements for the forthcoming election.”

