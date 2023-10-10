Sylva appeals disqualification from Bayelsa governorship election

The former minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, on Tuesday, filed an appeal against a court ruling that disqualified him from the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday night, disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate from taking part in the election.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by an APC member in Bayelsa State, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.

Kolomo had in the application urged the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete Sylva’s name from the list of candidates taking part in the election.

He argued that having ruled Bayelsa from May 29, 2007, to April 15, 2008, and May 27, 2008, to Jan. 27, 2012, the former minister was not eligible for the election.

In a notice of appeal dated October 10 filed by his lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), the former governor asked the court to set aside the judgment.

Sylva urged the appeal court for “an order staying execution and/or further execution of the entire judgment pending the hearing and final determination of the appeal.

He also urged the court to grant an injunction, restraining INEC and APC from implementing or giving effect to the judgment.

