Politics
INEC includes Sylva in the list of Bayelsa governorship candidates after court’s ruling
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has included the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer, Timipre Sylva, in the list of candidates for Saturday’s election in Bayelsa State.
This followed last week’s ruling of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which cleared the former governor for the election.
INEC on October 23 omitted the former minister of state for petroleum in the amended list of candidates for the election after the Federal High Court, Abuja, disqualified him from the exercise.
Justice Donatus Okorowo on October 9 disqualified Sylva from participating in the election.
READ ALSO: Sylva, Diri other guber candidates in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi to sign peace accord Wednesday
The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by an APC member in Bayelsa State, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.
In the amended list posted on its website on Monday, the commission added the former governor and his running mate, Maciver Joshua, to individuals participating in the election.
