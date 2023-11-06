INEC includes Sylva in the list of Bayelsa governorship candidates after court’s ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has included the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer, Timipre Sylva, in the list of candidates for Saturday’s election in Bayelsa State.

This followed last week’s ruling of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which cleared the former governor for the election.

INEC on October 23 omitted the former minister of state for petroleum in the amended list of candidates for the election after the Federal High Court, Abuja, disqualified him from the exercise.

Justice Donatus Okorowo on October 9 disqualified Sylva from participating in the election.

READ ALSO: Sylva, Diri other guber candidates in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi to sign peace accord Wednesday

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by an APC member in Bayelsa State, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.

In the amended list posted on its website on Monday, the commission added the former governor and his running mate, Maciver Joshua, to individuals participating in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now