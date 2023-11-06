‘No court delivers judgment based on lies,’ Presidency reacts to Obi’s attack on judiciary over Tinubu’s election

The Presidency on Monday berated the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for criticising the judiciary after his failure at the Supreme Court.

The former Anambra State governor had during a press conference in Abuja earlier on Monday Obi criticized the apex court for upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

He argued that the October 26 ruling of the Supreme Court broke the confidence Nigerians had in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuha, who reacted to the remarks in a statement in Abuja, reminded the LP candidate that no court in the country gives judgment based on falsehood.

He urged Obi to congratulate President Tinubu and pledged his support to the government in the spirit of statesmanship after he admitted that the Supreme Court ruling brought an end to litigation on the election.

The statement read: “Labour Party presidential candidate in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, addressed a press conference, just like Atiku Abubakar, where he cast aspersions on the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission for not declaring him the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

“We are at a loss as to how the copycat Obi and his faction of the Labour Party convinced themselves they won an election in which they came a distant third.

“The grand delusion that made Mr. Obi believe he could have won a national election where he ran the most hateful, divisive, and polarising campaign that pitched Christians against Muslims and one ethnic group against the other in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society like Nigeria should be a matter for deeper examination.

READ ALSO: After long silence, Peter Obi finally reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court

“At the press conference where he tried in vain to gaslight Nigerians with false claims and innuendos, Mr. Obi contradicted himself. Here was a beneficiary of judicial pronouncements in the past now castigating the same court because its judgment did not go his way.

“Mr. Obi claimed the Supreme Court justices didn’t consider public opinion in delivering what has been applauded as a most profound judgement in an election appeal where the Labour Party candidate presented the most watery and unreasonable petition before any court in the history of electoral cases in Nigeria.

“He made false allegations of rigging and other electoral malpractices yet could not produce any evidence to back up his claims at both the court of first instance and at the apex court. In a failed effort to mobilise and retain the support of his supporters, Obi gave them a forlorn hope that he won the election and would prove it before the courts. Throughout the trial, his lawyers didn’t present any alternative results different from the results INEC uploaded on the IReV portal and the ones signed by all party agents from the 176,000 polling units.

“We wonder how the Labour Party candidate expected the courts to do justice based on rumours, lies and false narratives by sponsored partisans and fanatical members of his Obedient Movement.

“We expected the Labour Party candidate to know that the Supreme Court or any other court does not give judgment based on public opinion and mob sentiments. Judicial pronouncements are based on evidence, precedents, and the rule of law.

“Having admitted that the Supreme Court ruling brought an end to litigation and any challenge to the bonafide of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the validly elected leader of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Obi should have congratulated President Tinubu for his victory and pledge his support, in the spirit of statesmanship.

“But instead, he brought up extraneous matters that he thought the apex court should have considered to declare him the winner. In our view, the drowning Obi, just like Atiku, was merely attempting to hold on to a straw in raking up new allegations, which exist only in his imagination and that of his hordes of supporters.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now