Tinubu should start welcoming more ideas, SDP urges president to work with Atiku, Obi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has proposed that President Bola Tinubu seek the blueprints of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in order to speed up the process of nation-building.

The South-West zonal secretary of the SDP, Femi Olaniyi, gave the counsel in a media briefing on Friday in Lagos after the Supreme Court victory on Thursday.

Mr Olaniyi noted that Mr Tinubu needed ideas from his challengers, PDP, Mr Abubakar, the Labour Party and Mr Obi, to bring hope to the Nigerian masses.

“There is no time for excuses at all. Tinubu should start welcoming more ideas, in fact, from all serious contestants for the number one seat in the country.

“The president should seek advice and ideas from Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Mr Peter Obi of LP since they both wanted to rule because of the suffering masses and to reshape the country.

“It is not compulsory for them to be directly part of Tinubu’s government, but with ideas and advice, a new story can be written of Nigeria soon,” Olaniyi said.

He also urged all stakeholders to see the project of Nigeria as everyone’s business and not Mr Tinubu’s.

“Now that Tinubu has his mandate secured fully, he should run and make the economy bounce back and reduce inflation.

“There is much relief for him (Tinubu) to squarely focus on governance and nation-building. This is now the time for the president to buckle up,” he said.

The Supreme Court rejected Messrs. Abubakar and Obi’s petitions on Thursday, which contested Mr. Tinubu’s election victory on February 25.

The election of Mr. Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the general election of 2023 was upheld by the Supreme Court, with Justice John Okoro writing the majority decision.

