Jonathan visits Tinubu, urges harmony after Supreme Court verdict

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited President Bola Tinubu following his success at the Supreme Court.

A seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro on Thursday validated Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The panel dismissed the appeals filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit.

Jonathan, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, urged the opposition to work with the Federal Government to move Nigeria forward.

He said the visit afforded him the opportunity to congratulate the President on the Supreme Court judgment.

The former President urged all political leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to eschew bitterness and work together in harmony for the country’s overall good.

He said: “There are certain things we discussed so that the country must move forward. Elections are over, we must move forward.

“Yes, we have challenges economically now, we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr. President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.”

